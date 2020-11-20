Giacomina (Mina) Etter



Alamogordo - Giacomina (Mina) Etter, 80 passed away on Nov 17, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was born Aug 27, 1940. She is the daughter of Marco and Angela Marcheselli of Italy and sister Teresa Marcheselli of Italy.



She was married to Air Force veteran Harold Etter, retired 1982 at Holloman AFB.



Mina leaves behind her daughter Susanna and son-in-law Brian Baker and their 3 children, Chelsea, Lohgen & Travus from MA; and son Marco and daughter-in-law Ann from NH.



Mina moved to America in 1969, earning her citizenship July 1, 1976. She loved to knit, crochet, garden and was a devout volunteer at both the Alameda Park Zoo and Twice Blessed Thrift Shop of Alamogordo.



In light of the current events, a formal memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021 for those wishing to attend.



The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel.









