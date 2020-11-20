1/1
Giacomina (Mina) Etter
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giacomina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giacomina (Mina) Etter

Alamogordo - Giacomina (Mina) Etter, 80 passed away on Nov 17, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was born Aug 27, 1940. She is the daughter of Marco and Angela Marcheselli of Italy and sister Teresa Marcheselli of Italy.

She was married to Air Force veteran Harold Etter, retired 1982 at Holloman AFB.

Mina leaves behind her daughter Susanna and son-in-law Brian Baker and their 3 children, Chelsea, Lohgen & Travus from MA; and son Marco and daughter-in-law Ann from NH.

Mina moved to America in 1969, earning her citizenship July 1, 1976. She loved to knit, crochet, garden and was a devout volunteer at both the Alameda Park Zoo and Twice Blessed Thrift Shop of Alamogordo.

In light of the current events, a formal memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021 for those wishing to attend.

The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo
1334 N. Scenic Dr.
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-437-0530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved