Gladys Mattison
Alamogordo - Gladys Rucker Mattison of Alamogordo, New Mexico passed away April 6, 2020. Born December 29, 1915 in Anderson, South Carolina, she was the sixth daughter of John Napoleon and Mattie Riley Rucker. Gladys married James Wilmer (J.W.) Mattison in 1935; the couple raised their four children (Herbert, John, Francenia and Harold) in South Carolina.
In addition to being a homemaker, dressmaker, Cub Scout leader and member of the Homemakers Association, Gladys was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she was a choir member and Sunday school teacher.
Upon her husband's retirement from Blair Mills, Inc. in 1979, Gladys and J.W. moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico, where Gladys continued to be active in the church and community.
Gladys and J. W. joined Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She took multiple church study courses and received a media services diploma.
Gladys' civic activities included serving as chairman of the Otero County Council Home Arts Show; having a lifetime membership in the Alamo Doce Extension Club, which is part of the Extension Association of New Mexico; and contributing to the Smithsonian Institute Cultural Festival. Gladys' service to the community was recognized with several awards including the Golden Award from the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce, the annual Governor's Award for Outstanding New Mexico Women and the Pioneer Award from the Alamo Doce FCE (Family and Community Education). In addition, she was inducted into the Otero Women's Hall of Fame.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Herbert Wendell Mattison, seven brothers and six sisters.
Gladys will be remembered as a woman who lived by her faith, and who was exuberant, inspirational and loving. She is survived by her sons John and Harold of Alamogordo, New Mexico; daughter Francenia (Earl) of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren Cindy, Isabelle, Reginald (Melissa) and Brian Mattison, Melissa and Allison Thompson, Cassandra Johnson and Latrina Prince; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law; one aunt; and a host of relatives and friends.
At Gladys' request, cremation has taken place under the direction of the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be submitted at alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Gladys' life will be held at a later date.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020