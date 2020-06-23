Glenn Conn
Alamogordo - Glenn William (Bill) Conn, 79, passed away at the family home on June 12, 2020. Bill leaves behind his wife of 58 years Rosalina S. Conn whom he met while an airman at Holloman Air Force Base; his son Michael Joseph Conn, daughter and son in law Anna M. and Korey Purcella. Grandchildren Colby Stinnett (Andrea), Jonathan Stinnett, Joseph Conn, Trey Purcella, and Kylie Purcella. Great Grandchildren Makenzie Stinnett and Mason Stinnett. He loved New Mexico and always said that upon arrival, he found the home that he never wanted to leave.
Bill was born in Salem, Ohio on November 5, 1940 to Glenn Anderson Conn and Hazel Pauline Tice, and raised in Lisbon, Ohio. He had one brother, Michael A. Conn who proceeded him in death. Bill graduated in 1959 from David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Arts Degree from Park College, and was employed as a Computer Scientist at the 846th Test Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, High Speed Test Track where he wrote computer programs. Throughout his lifetime, he had many hobbies including; skydiving, woodworking, hunting, fishing, and boating, riding through the New Mexico deserts and mountains on his ATV, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, June 26th at 9:00 am at the Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Conn family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.