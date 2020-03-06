|
Glenna Eldridge
Alamogordo - Glenna B. Eldridge, age 91, a lifelong resident of Alamogordo, NM, passed away peacefully February 28, 2020. Glenna returned to her home in heaven with her son Ted by her side.
Mrs. Eldridge was born September 14, 1928 in Alamogordo, NM to Lafe and Lynerta (Massengale) Hinkle. The middle child born at the start of the Great Depression, Glenna enjoyed a simple but happy childhood, surrounded by siblings and family.
She married the love of her life Travis Eldridge on March 13, 1943 in Alamogordo, NM. They were married for 61 years until his death in 2004. Grandma, also known as "GG", was the embodiment of the quote, "To me, you were more than just a person. You were a place where I finally felt at home." Glenna's home was always with Travis; after his passing, she never remarried.
Glenna was devoted to her life's work as a homemaker, creating a loving environment for her two sons, Lonnie and Ted. Raising a family kept her hands full, but Glenna still found time to start the First Assembly of God Church Camp in Mountainair, New Mexico. Glenna stayed busy throughout her life, baking treats for her grandsons, and later in life, her great-grandchildren. Glenna's grandsons never missed a chance to have some of Grandma's homemade fudge, and she always made sure there was plenty to go around.
A longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church and Mountain View Assembly of God Church, Glenna's faith was at the heart of everything she did. The tragic death of her son Lonnie only served to strengthen her devotion to the Lord, and we are comforted in knowing she has been reunited with him in her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lafe Hinkle and Lynerta Massengale-Hinkle, her husband Travis Eldridge, son Lonnie Eldridge, and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include son Ted Eldridge and Vicky of Alamogordo, NM; daughter-in-law Janet Eldridge of Roswell, NM; sister Flo Farmer and husband Willie; sister Linda Ogden and husband Gene; four grandsons, David and Candis Eldridge of Roswell, NM; Preston and Rhonda Eldridge of Alamogordo, NM; Justin and Frankie Eldridge of Alamogordo, NM; Cody Eldridge of Wichita Falls, TX. Thirteen great-grandchildren Shane, Stephanie, Tyler and his wife Alissa, Cheyenne, Hannah, Heather, Dylan, Dewell, Layne, Rhiannon, Taya, and Bowden; two great-great grandchildren Clara Mae and Waylon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Glenna Eldridge will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Monte Vista Cemetery with Pastor David Crispin officiating.
The Eldridge family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020