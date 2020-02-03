|
|
Gloria Herrera
Alamogordo - Gloria Jean Herrera, 77, of Tularosa, New Mexico was called home to Our Lord on Thursday January 30, 2020 in Tularosa, New Mexico. She was born to the late Esau and Fabia (Aguilar) Castillo on August 1, 1942.
Gloria married the love of her life, Henry Herrera, on July 9, 1960. They spent 59 beautiful years together. She is survived by her husband Henry and their four daughters: Sonya Woodhouse (Woody) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Synthia Hammer (Don) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Shelley Gurnick (Rob) of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Sheree Evans (Bobby) of Mechanicsville, Maryland. Gloria had 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, with one on the way. Gloria is also survived by her three sisters: Lydia Contreras (Chevo) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Martha White of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Delores Hanway (Richard) of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Gloria had a great love for her many nieces and nephews. Gloria was proceeded in death by her parents and her grandson Joshua Gurnick.
Gloria was an active member of St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church, where she served as an Extra-Ordinary Minister of the Holy Spirit, she was past President of the Guadalupanas and a volunteer at St. Paula Francisco Thrift store. Gloria dedicated herself to adoration weekly, where she prayed in silence with Our Lord. Gloria served Our Lord with complete dedication and love from her heart.
Gloria loved spending time with her cousins and friends, where they often found themselves at the casinos or the local coffee shop. She spent many hours a day talking to her friends and family, where they reminisced about past memories. Gloria had a great love for her grandchildren and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. Gloria loved laughter and enjoyed playing practical jokes with her family.
Gloria's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Roman Catholic Burial on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church, officiated by Monsignor John Anderson at 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Gloria's grandsons: Esau Woodhouse, Isaac Woodhouse, Michael Paust, Jeremiah Woodhouse, Homer Johnson and Ralph Botella. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gloria's oldest granddaughters and her late grandson: Danae Torres, Sarah Johnson, McKenzie Rivard, Renette Hammer, and Joshua Gurnick. Readings will be read by Gloria's daughter, granddaughter and nephew, Shelley Gurnick, Jace Paust and Daniel Contreras. Offertory will be by Gloria's granddaughters Emily Woodhouse and Teagen Paust. The Alter Servers will be Gloria's youngest grandson, Jeremiah Woodhouse and her great nephew Esau Hanway.
The family has entrusted Gloria to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, her husband and daughters request that a mass be said in her name, at their church.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020