Gloria Moon
Alamogordo - Gloria (Lentendre) Moon was ushered home by Jesus on Monday, January 20, 2020. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Jerome Moon Sr.
Gloria is survived by her 7 children and their spouses: Marsha Armstrong and husband Charles of Holloman AFB, Philip Moon and wife Dixie of Amarillo, TX, Lawrence Jerome Moon Jr. of Bethesda, MD, Laurene Carter and husband Andy of Alamogordo, Marilyn Dye and husband Steve of Edmond, OK, David Moon and wife Ronda of Alamogordo, and Neil Moon of Alamogordo, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life for Gloria Moon will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Alamogordo Funeral Home located at 2301 E First St.
The Moon family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020