Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Gordon McFee

Gordon McFee Obituary
Gordon McFee

Alamogordo - Gordon McFee, 82, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on October 31, 1937 in St. Maries, Idaho to Clarance and Irene (Aldrich) McFee.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia McFee and his son, Joe McFee.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the .

The McFee family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
