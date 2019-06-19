|
Gordon Vick, Jr.
Alamogordo - Gordon L. Vick, Jr., 72, passed away on June 13, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on May 16, 1947 in DeRidder, Louisiana to Gordon and Melonee (Shirley) Vick.
"Vick" was an award winning hunter. He enjoyed the outdoors and Southern New Mexico became his home.
He served thirty years in the United States Air Force in which he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. He received several accommodations during his time in the Air Force including; Meritorious Service Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf, Air Force Achievement Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Award, just to mention a few.
After retiring, Vick went to work as a fire fighter, another honorable task he endured. He also worked back at Holloman AFB as a security guard on some of the same buildings he managed while being in the service.
He was a man of many stories of his hunting adventures, military life, and of course his family. He loved the mountains and knew his way around this area like no other.
Gordon L. Vick, Jr., Dad, Grandpa, friend to many, will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his son, Matthew Dean Vick of Alamogordo, NM; two daughters, Melonee Monae Stout of Scottsdale, AZ, Christine Cairns of Alamogordo, NM; granddaughters, Dara Faith Stout, Chayla Dela Garza; grandsons, Christopher Cairns, Korey Davis; great grandsons, Darrell Kevin Stout and Kameron James Davis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn L. Vick; father, Gordon L. Vick, Sr.; mother, Melonee Vick; brother, Floyd Wren Vick; sister, Martha Lee Vick; Aunt Iris and Aunt Anita.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service for Gordon Vick will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Tucker officiating.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Jordan Wood, Tayler Purcell, Korey Davis, J.T. Brazil, Mark Garwood, Darren Foltz, and John Adams.
The Vick family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from June 19 to June 21, 2019