Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Gregory Gill

Gregory Gill Obituary
Gregory Gill

Alamogordo - Gregory Bruce Gill, 71, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 21, 2020, in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on August 9, 1948, in Nuremburg, Germany to Harvey Eugene and Martha Estelle (Peggy) Gill.

Greg was a 22-year Air Force veteran and retired as a SMSgt in 1990. One of his greatest accomplishments prior to retiring was leading the number one control tower in the Air Force at Osan AB Korea in 1990. He continued to serve his country as the Military Liaison Officer culminating in 19 years as a civil servant at Holloman AFB, NM. Greg retired for a second time in 2009.

Greg was an avid golfer and enjoyed hassling his golf buddies on the links. He was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, singing in the choir, serving on the finance, personnel, and security committees, and was a long-time member of his Sunday School class over the past 27 years.

Survivors include his wife and best friend of 48 years, Chandell, of Alamogordo, NM; his son, Eric Gill and daughter-in-law Karie, of San Diego, CA; his daughter Chauna Weyermuller and son-in-law Scott, along with grandchildren Adam, Abigail, and Benjamin of Barksdale AFB, LA; his mother, Peggy Gill, of Tucson, AZ; his sister Cynthia (Bob) Sprunk of Platte Center, NE; his brother Michael Gill of Tequesta, FL; and sister Deborah (Gary) Smalling of Tucson, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his father Harvey Eugene Gill and his son Adam Gregory Gill.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Alamogordo, NM, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11 am, Pastor Billy Tucker officiating.

The Gill family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at https://secure3.convio.net/mdacc/site/TR/DIY/General?px=1402342&pg=personal&fr_id=1323 or the Junior Golf Academy at Desert Lakes Golf Course in Alamogordo, NM, (575) 437-0290.

To sign the online register book, please visit alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
