Guy Spann
Alamogordo - Guy Edward Spann of Alamogordo, NM went to be with our Lord on March 3, 2019. Guy was 58 years old but had the spirit of a fun, loving 20 year old. He was definitely a family man. He whole heartedly loved his wife, Rhonda, and three daughters, Ashley, Paige and Jesslyn. Guy loved quality time at home with Rhonda and watching comedy movies with her. He absolutely enjoyed eating licorice and popcorn while playing cards and chicken foot with his daughters. Guy was a loving, gentle and patient man with the ability to bear provocation, annoyance, misfortune and pain without complaint or loss of his temper. He worked at Holloman Air Force Base for 38 years and was dedicated to his job where he was nick named, "The Godfather." He so enjoyed working with his family of co-workers. He also had a great passion for cooking and sharing his delicious dishes with family and friends, which earned him, yet, another nickname, "Chef Guy." He had such a kind disposition and could engage in conversation with anyone.
Guy was survived by his wife, Rhonda Spann, his daughters, Ashley Spann, Paige Spann, Jesslynn Balboa, son-in-law, Joaquin Balboa, grandson, Nolan Guy Balboa, brother, William H. Spann, III, (Carmen) and sister, Stacey A. Spann and many more great friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents William H. Spann, Jr. and Ruth Spann.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ Community Church, 2960 N. Scenic Drive with a reception to follow.
We will all miss Guy dearly. He was a great husband, father, son, brother and friend.
"The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord, and He delights in his ways."
Psalm 37:23
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019