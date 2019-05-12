Resources
Hal Ray Dew

Alamogordo - Hal Ray Dew passed away at home on April 24, 2019. Hal was preceded in death by his father Ernest Lee Dew, his mother Catherine Dew and his wife Rhonda Carlene Dew. He is survived by his son David Dew of Pottsboro, Texas, a sister Joyce Abbott of Roy, Washington and many close friends.

Hal was born in Poteau, Oklahoma on Sept 5, 1935. He attended Alamogordo High School until the death of his Father at which time his family moved. He joined the Air Force after high school. After 9 years in the Air Force he started working for the Alamogordo Department of Public Safety. Hal worked for the Sheriff Dept. in Clovis and Lovington, NM. Hal moved to Crane, Texas where he became the Under Sheriff. While in Crane, he started his own businesses, one was a heavy equipment company for the oil fields and the other was a car dealership. He moved to Ruidoso and worked for the Sherriff's Dept. While in the Dept. he was nominated for Officer of the year.Hal retired and moved to Alamogordo, NM.

Hal was an avid gun collector and loved trading many different cars. He had many stories to tell of his life and days in law enforcement.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 12 to May 17, 2019
