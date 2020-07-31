Harold Shepperd
Caballo - Harold Lee Shepperd, 92, a life long resident of New Mexico, died peacefully at his residence in Caballo on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Harold was born to Joseph and Ima (Vaughn) Shepperd in Corona, NM. Mr. Shepperd was a hardworking Rancher, working ranches in Lincoln County, Otero County and Sierra County throughout his life. He also worked many years with Mountain Bell Telephone Company. Harold was a proud US Navy World War II veteran, and helped establish the FOE Eagles 4308 in Arrey, NM, where he was a Head Trustee for 15 years. Mr. Shepperd was a skilled carpenter, journeyman electrician and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Francis (Fred) Smith, Kenneth "Buster" Shepperd, J.C. "Jake" (Curtis) Shepperd, Billy Don (Connie) Shepperd and Clinton Shepperd; step-son, Clay Mitchell; as well as his granddaughter, Ashly Rowland. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Gayle Shepperd; children: Linda Shepperd, Gary (Barbara) Shepperd, Debra (Wayne) Orechwa, Cenny (Porfirio) Flores, Robert (Jamie) Shepperd, Alyson (Kevin) Tuman; step-children: Jack Mitchell and Sydnie (Jim) Eskew; grandchildren: Crystal Rowland, Erin (Meagan Manseau) Shepperd, Andrew Shepperd, Brian Randich, Brett Randich, Shane (Leslie) Shepperd, Shawna (Lucas) Hillebrand, Chandler Flores, Parker Staley; great grandchildren: Billy Shepperd, Shyan Shepperd, Saige Shepperd, Kason Shepperd, Joseph Shepperd and William Shepperd. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com
