Harvey Franklin VanWinkle ("Rip"), age 92, was born in Artesia, NM May 14, 1926 and passed away in Alamogordo, NM on February 20, 2019.
He is predeceased by his wife Wanda Lippard and survived by 3 sons:
Steven (Jeanne), Franklin (Kerie) and Larry (Tresa), 6 grandchildren, and
8 great-grandchildren.
He served in the Navy during WWII and was in the battle for Iwo Jima. Later
he worked in Civil Service for 33 years at Holloman AFB, retiring as foreman of the sheet metal shop.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and great times at the family cabin in Ruidoso, NM. Favorite pastime in his 90's was kicking up his heels on the dance floor Friday nights at the Alamogordo Senior Center. He will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to CAPPED, Inc., 907 New York Ave., Alamogordo, NM. www.capped.org.
Services will be held Friday, March 1st at 2 pm at Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019