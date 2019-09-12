|
Haskel Hall
Tularosa - On August 31, 2019, the world went dim and laughter stopped for a moment as Heaven took back an Angel. Haskel Dale Hall, 56, of Tularosa, New Mexico died peacefully, while flirting with his nurses and harassing his doctors at Gerald Champion Hospital in Alamogordo. Haskel, Daddy, Uncle Frank, or simply butthole to some, was full of life, spunk, faith, and an inappropriate joke or two. He was the most kind- hearted, positive man, whom everyone seemed to gravitate towards, as you felt a little closer to Heaven when he was around. His larger than life personality shown bright in everything he did, from raising his children, fighting through GBS and Glioblastoma and volunteering at Camp Sunshine. He always had an ear to lend, a hug to give and joke to share. With a heart as big as he was, he will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Haskel's legacy of laughter, love and good ol' fashioned orneriness will be carried on by those he leaves behind, especially his adored children: Melanie Hall, Jacqueline Hall and Larry Parada; his mini-me, Aaron Huskey; his partners in crime, (grandkids) Isaiah Galvan, Josiah Galvan, Olivia Parada, Jose Parada, Camryn Hall and Alyssa Hall; his two brothers; Kenneth Hall and Jeffrey Hall; his sister, Kay Skaggs; his wife, Margo Hall; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and outlaws he claimed along the way, all too numerous to count. Haskel was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Kenneth and Bettie Hall, and a slew of extended family, undoubtedly laughing and visiting nonstop from the moment he arrived. Funeral Services will begin with a Rosary at 11:30 A.M. and Mass at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church. Haskel will be laid to rest at 1:00 P.M. at Fairview Cemetery in Tularosa. His family invites all to the family residence (1511 W 2nd St.) following the services, to celebrate a life well-lived. Please wear tie-dye, bring a dish and your favorite stories to share. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to or volunteering with Camp Sunshine, or just simply flipping the bird in your next family photo in Haskel's memory. The Hall family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019