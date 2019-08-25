Resources
1934 - 2019
Alamogordo - Helen A Trent, 84, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on October 18, 1934 in Victory, Texas to Clifton and Eula (Sharp) Clark.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela (Edward) Fox of Alamogordo, NM; two sons, Cliff Hammonds of Phoenix, AZ and Gerald (Brenda) Hammonds of Warwick, GA.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eula Mae Wadsworth and father, Clifton Eric Clark.

The funeral service for Helen Trent will be held at Quinlan Funeral Home in Quinlan,Texas.

Burial will follow at Laurel Land Memorial Park Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

The Trent family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
