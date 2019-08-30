Services
Helen L. Mendenhall


1923 - 2019
Helen L. Mendenhall Obituary
Helen L Mendenhall

Alamogordo - Helen L Mendenhall , 96, went peacefully to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on July 12, 1923 in Buchanan, Michigan to Melvin and Nora (Kaufman) Korp.

Helen was the Librarian at Heights Elementary School for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Alois A Mendenhall; her daughters, Cathy (Juan) Garcia, Linda L (Claude) Claflin, Deanna Lee Stamnes, and Wanda J Mendenhall; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Leroy and Nora Ethel Korp.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Alamogordo Home Health and Hospice, Inc.

The Mendenhall family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
