|
|
Helen Rolland Howe
Mesa - Helen Rolland Howe of Mesa, AZ. passed away on February 25th 2019 at the age of 84. She was born November 24th 1934 in Alamogordo NM to John C. Rolland and Ruth Rolland.
Helen was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Rolland, her father John C. Rolland and her daughter Cynthia Ann Munz.
She was survived by her husband Dennis Howe and her son Scott Cameron and wife Janet, along with her grandchildren Cammie Briquelet and husband Scott, Jeremiah Cameron, Joshua Cameron and wife Rebecca, Cory Munz, Jacob Cameron and wife Maureen and her great grandchildren Christian, Chayce , Cadee, Colton, Caden, and Jace.
Helen had a prominent career in politics which began in Albuquerque NM. She worked with many political candidates in Washington D.C. on their campaigns and while they were in office, the most prominent being Senator Pete Domenici of NM, President Ronald Reagan in the public relations area and President George Bush in the public relations area.
Helen was active in her church and community giving help to the poor and homeless by putting together food boxes and providing clothing. She gave to charities to support our wounded veterans, cancer research, and animal rescue, but she gave the most to her family; she always made sure family came first. She provided celebrations for every special occasion which would bring out her gift of hospitality and decorating. She would put together unique gifts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When someone in the family was ill, she was always there to provide for their needs. She was truly a huge part of her family and she will be greatly missed.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019