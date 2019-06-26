|
|
Henrietta Bednorz
Alamogordo - Henrietta Bednorz, 91
Henrietta Bednorz, 91, of Tularosa passed away on June 23, 2019.
She was born November 28, 1927 to Fred and Elizabeth Beckman.
Henrietta married Ted Bednorz on June 11, 1947 who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Tony) Baca; sons, Fred (Brenda), Don (Sharon), Larry (Patty), and Dan; daughter-in-law, Evyonne Bednorz. Mema loved and enjoyed her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son David.
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church, La Luz, NM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you make a donation to Hospice or the .
The Bednorz family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
