Henry Lucero
Alamogordo - Henry P. Lucero, 68
Henry Lucero went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019.
Henry Lucero was born on March 12, 1951 in Truth or Consequences N.M. to Nieves and Elisa Lucero.
Henry Lucero was drafted into the United States Army from 1971-1973 and served in the Vietnam War. He served in the 1st of the 7th Calvary as an Infantry Recon Sergeant. He received several war metals. Some included a Bronze Star for being in live combat, National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He also earned the Combat Infantryman Badge and Expert Sharpshooter.
Henry Lucero then moved from Ft. Riley Kansas to Alamogordo, N.M. in 1973. He worked with Civil Service from 1973-2003. He was a communication mechanic on the White Sands Missile Range. He enjoyed his job, his co-workers and working with the military missions.
Survivors include: His wife, Katy Lucero, his children: Henry Rey Lucero, Eric Lucero (Bonnie Lucero), Sheryl Lucero (Eddie DeLuca) Kenny Lucero, Grandchildren: Alana Taiaroa (Connor Rasmussen), Kiersten Lucero, Remy Lucero, Bailey Lucero, his brothers/sisters: Bobby Lucero, Connie Greer (Chip Greer), Mabel White (John White), Marie Richter (Jeff Richter), Patsy Lucero (Joseph Jaramillo), his nieces and nephews: Wendy Fancher (Ryan Fancher), Matt Greer, Chris Lucero, Michael Lucero, Peter Ryan Lucero, Kaylee White, Clayton White, Shelli (Victor) Montoya, Teri (John) Cervenak, Justin Richter, Robert Graham, and his uncles: Pete Lucero, Richard Lucero.
He was preceded in death by his father Nieves Lucero and his mother Elisa Lucero, his brother, Reynaldo Lucero, his maternal grandparents, Lorenzo and Benina Padilla, and his paternal grandparents, Pete and Regina Lucero.
Today we rejoice that Henry Lucero is healthy, happy and pain free in Heaven. He was the most generous man who would open his home to anyone in need. He would tell you all the things you were doing wrong, and in the same breath, buy your lunch, pay your bill, sit with you in your time of need, or hand you a Benjamin. He was a passionate man who loved his family with all his heart. He cherished his grandchildren and spoiled them rotten. He taught his sons how to be "real" men and showed his daughter what a hardworking, provider looked like. He and Katy loved passionately. (Sometimes that "passion" sounded a lot like fighting, but that was their love language.) Henry loved working with his sons at Alamo Lawn Care. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and instilled this passion in his children. He enjoyed taking his family to dinner for special occasions or for any reason he could muster up. He was his grandkids number one supporter in all of their extracurricular activities. Henry will be missed and we can't wait to see him in heaven.
The Lucero family invites you to celebrate the life of Henry Lucero at Christ Community Church on November 14th at 2pm.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019