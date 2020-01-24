Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Howard Eberts Obituary
Alamogordo - Howard Lawrence Eberts passed away peacefully by his wife's side in El Paso, Texas on January 17, 2020. Howard, or Howie, as he was known, was born to Howard Lawrence Eberts and Frances (Schuchardt) Eberts on December 8, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York. In 1958 Howie enlisted in the US Air Force, and in 1959 he met the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Young while stationed at Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire.

Howie served for twenty six and a half years, serving in Japan, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and across the USA and retired a Chief Master Sergeant at Holloman AFB. In addition to serving his country, Howie enjoyed sports such as fast pitch softball and bowling, working on cars, bow hunting, camping and geocaching. Survivors include his wife Dorothy, two sons, Howard Lawrence Hays Eberts and his wife Judy, of Philomath, Oregon and John David Eberts and his wife Christina of Alamogordo, New Mexico; sister Cathy "Cookie" Skiba of Ohio, brother Gene Eberts and wife Penny of Maryland and sister Rosemary Van Cleave of Ohio and his grandson, Benjamin John Eberts of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Eberts and father, Howard Eberts.

Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
