Inez S. BenitezAlamogordo - Inez S. Benitez (Naya), age 86 of Alamogordo, NM passed away at home on Friday, September 25, 2020 surrounded by his three children and loved ones. Inez was born October 9,1933 to Severiano and Petra Benitez. He married Jovita Noriega in 1957 to 1982. He then married the late Ramona Contreras Stogden. He served in the U.S. Air Force then served in the National Guard. He worked for Civil Service for 25 years. After retiring he worked as a Security Guard. He then became a minister for Gethsemane Church where he preached for many years until he became ill. Naya was a very active man, he loved to sing in Church, he was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and an avid runner all of his life. He loved talking to all he met and knew in Alamogordo. He is survived by his daughter Maria Rodriguez (Frank). His two sons Ramon and Abraham. Three stepsons Jason Stogden and Jacob Benitez (Angela), Arturo Cortez (Christine). Sisters: Elizabeth Walker (William), Naomi Benitez, Martha Pruneda and the late Edwardo. Brothers: Alfonso and the late Juanita, Jose (Eloisa), Elias and the late Rosa, David and Paul (Debbie). He leaves several grand children, great grand children, nieces and nephews. He is proceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Rebecca Perea and the late Orlando, Ruth Silva and the late James. One brother: Modesto. Gravesite services will be held at a later date.