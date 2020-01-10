Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Hiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Norma Chamberlain Hiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Norma Chamberlain Hiller Obituary
Irene Norma Chamberlain Hiller

Alamogordo - Irene, 87, peacefully went to the Lord on January 7th, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on August 22nd, 1932 in Salem, New Jersey to Norman and Irene Durham.

Irene loved taking care of her children and her grandchildren along with numerous children at the HAFB Day Care Center where she was for 30 plus years. She loved skiing, sewing, square dancing, line dancing, motorcycle riding and buck skinning.

Survivors include her husband James R Hiller, children Paul (Dawn) Chamberlain, Kathleen (Lee) Dial, Denise Chamberlain, Dennis (Marilyn) Chamberlain and Anita (Dave) Hahn, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Carey and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband Paul B Chamberlain, son Michael Hugh Chamberlain, her parents, brother Glendon, sisters Erma, Caroline, Mae & Anna Mary.

A graveside service for Irene Norma Chamberlain Hiller will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM on January 14th, 2020 at 2 pm with Paul B Chamberlain Jr. officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made in her name to .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -