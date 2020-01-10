|
|
Irene Norma Chamberlain Hiller
Alamogordo - Irene, 87, peacefully went to the Lord on January 7th, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on August 22nd, 1932 in Salem, New Jersey to Norman and Irene Durham.
Irene loved taking care of her children and her grandchildren along with numerous children at the HAFB Day Care Center where she was for 30 plus years. She loved skiing, sewing, square dancing, line dancing, motorcycle riding and buck skinning.
Survivors include her husband James R Hiller, children Paul (Dawn) Chamberlain, Kathleen (Lee) Dial, Denise Chamberlain, Dennis (Marilyn) Chamberlain and Anita (Dave) Hahn, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Carey and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband Paul B Chamberlain, son Michael Hugh Chamberlain, her parents, brother Glendon, sisters Erma, Caroline, Mae & Anna Mary.
A graveside service for Irene Norma Chamberlain Hiller will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM on January 14th, 2020 at 2 pm with Paul B Chamberlain Jr. officiating.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made in her name to .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020