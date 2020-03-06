Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Iris Harwell

Iris Harwell Obituary
Iris Harwell

Alamogordo - Iris June Reed Harwell, 92, passed away peacefully at her beloved home in Alamogordo on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born November 11, 1927 to Virgil Lee and Audie Mae (Samples) Reed in Justiceburg, Texas.

She is survived by four children, ten grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. Her children are Diane Schwarting of Joplin, MO; Jayne Rademacher (Ross) of Albuquerque, NM; Jess Harwell (Judy) of Portales, NM and Katie Josselyn (Armando Ortega) of Alamogordo.

June was a devoted mother, grandmother, Christian, and historian, having a lasting impact on family, the library, and the community. Throughout her life as a scholar, author, and librarian, June was particularly compelled by the subject of Civil Rights. Her ultimate writing achievement was the book It Was the Right Thing to Do about desegregation of Alamogordo schools. The volume was published by the Tularosa Basin Historical Society in 2019.

Memorial donations or gifts in June's honor may be made to the Alamogordo Public Library. The library staff is establishing a special collection of books to honor the late Librarian Emerita, June Reed Harwell. The June Harwell Memorial Civil Rights Collection will be established using funds donated to the library in Harwell's memory. For more information, or to pledge a donation, please contact the Library reference desk at (575) 439-4148. Donations may also be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at www/aspca.org., as animals were another passion of June's.

A full obituary was published in the Alamogordo Daily News on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The family would like to invite family and friends to join us for a celebration of life service with a reception following on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 pm at the Alamogordo Funeral Home located at 2301 First Street in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

The Harwell family has entrusted the their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
