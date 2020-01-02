|
Iris June Reed Harwell
Alamogordo - Iris June Reed Harwell, 92, passed away peacefully at her beloved home in Alamogordo on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born November 11, 1927 to Virgil Lee and Audie Mae (Samples) Reed in Justiceburg, Texas.
She is survived by four children, ten grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. Her children are Diane Schwarting of Joplin, MO; Jayne Rademacher (Ross) of Albuquerque, NM; Jess Harwell (Judy) of Portales, NM and Katie Josselyn (Armando Ortega) of Alamogordo.
Grandchildren are Ben Schwarting (Kassie) Joplin, MO; Dan Schwarting (Melissa) Cary, NC; Emily Rademacher, Washington, D.C.; Charlie Rademacher, Albuquerque, NM; Mandy LaFevers (Scott) Cody, WY; Jessica Jones (Brian) Cheyenne, WY; David Harwell (Jaclyn) Andrews, TX; Tara Sinkule (Brian) Holloman AFB, NM; Kayla Thomson (Dave) Las Vegas, NV; and Tyler Josselyn (Benita) Hobbs, NM.
Great grandchildren are Bryce and Kutler Schwarting; Colin, Alex and Evan Schwarting; Kintla LaFevers; Jamie and Mason Jones, Camden, Maddox, Everett and Hudson Harwell; Avery and Annabelle Sinkule; Declan Thomson; and Carter Josselyn.
Other surviving family members include two nieces, Sherrill Pinckney and Susan White; and two nephews Jeff Lewis and Keith White.
Family members preceding June in death were her parents Virgil and Audie Reed; sister, Ouida Jo Lewis and her husband, Ray Lewis; brother Denver (Dink) Audie Anderson; two nephews, Terry Lewis and Stephen White; and one niece, Donna Griffith. Also preceding her in death was her very beloved friend, Larry Sharp.
Pets were special to June and she was never without a dog or cat; the last being Niecey, a 16-year old gray and black tabby whom she rescued and who was her companion since Niecey was a kitten. She took delight in all the "other" animals and believed fervently in both human and animal rights.
June started school in a two-room schoolhouse in West Texas and said that she regarded that experience as a "privileged beginning" when the discipline imposed upon children of the Great Depression didn't develop a spoiled group. In addition, they learned to work, to be economical, and be happy without "great expectations". She graduated from Sudan High School (Texas) in 1944 and attended Eastern New Mexico University (a college at the time). She worked in school libraries in grade school, high school and college. While working at the Hobbs Public Library, she qualified by examination for a graduate equivalency diploma (Master of Library Science) issued by the New Mexico State Library Commission in 1961. She claimed to be mostly self-educated from a lifetime of reading and from learning from everyone she met. As an avid reader, June enjoyed mysteries, and history, particularly New Mexico and local history.
Professionally, June was a beloved librarian; first at Hobbs Public Library as Assistant Librarian and then as Librarian. She then moved to Alamogordo and was the Director of the Alamogordo Public Library for 22 years. Being a librarian was so suitable to her because she loved learning, books, history and the people she served. As Librarian, she put her heart and soul into the building's renovation and expansion that was completed in 1987. She said that she, her staff and volunteers like to feel the library is "the people's university" and that a library should be a pleasant place to be. She loved, passionately worked on, and was proud of the Storybook Wall, the Southwest History collection and Eugene Manlove Rhodes collection at the Alamogordo Public Library. There is a room at the library named for Rhodes. Her description of him was, "one of the most colorful and interesting figures of the pioneer era of southern New Mexico". She appreciated that Rhode's books were filled with descriptions of the area and written with much affection.
When she retired in 1991, the Alamogordo City Commission named June as Librarian Emerita which designates that she is allowed to retain her title as an honor. June was and did feel honored for a job well done. She was roasted at a special dinner sponsored by the City and by a reception sponsored by the Alamogordo Friends of the Library. An Alamogordo Daily News editorial, written by Don McKinney, about June's retirement, said "she epitomizes the soul of Alamogordo. Within her years of industry she personifies the ability of this community to survive despite its differences, and she typifies the hungry insatiable need to know that permeates the Tularosa Basin."
After retirement, family and local history became her prime interests, especially with the New Mexico Centennial activities in 1998 for which she chaired the History Committee and helped produce two books, one on Alamogordo's Centennial and one for the 1999 Otero County Centennial. She told people that, "she used to be 'Library' but she then became 'History', pun intended".
June was a gifted and outstanding writer. She wrote and contributed to many various works and was a presenter and speaker for numerous organizations. One of her major projects was a Pioneer publication with the Tularosa Basin Historical Society titled "Alamogordo Public Library, A Community Treasure 1900-2000".
Other honors given to June include Women of Distinction, Woman's Hall of Fame in 1983, and one of ten 1988 Women of Otero County saluted by the Alamogordo Daily News. In 1990, nominated as an Otero Woman of Merit, it was written that "Local history will record, very kindly and factually, that June Harwell was a woman who kept history alive and exciting in this 102-year old town". In 2004, she nominated her mother, Audie Reed, as a pioneering woman. June and her mother were both included with that honored group on a plaque in the Alamogordo Founders Park with the "Spirit of the Women" sculpture, made by Ernie Lee Miller.
In 2019, after many years of passionate and devoted effort, June's book "It Was the Right Thing to Do" was published. It tells about the early and successful efforts of the City of Alamogordo and Alamogordo School District's accomplishments in racial desegregation. When asked from where her interest in that came, she said, "I have been interested in racial equality since I was a young child". She lauded many for help with the interviews and information for the book. She and her family have an unending appreciation and gratitude to Joe Lewandowski for his tireless work finding pictures, helping her finish her book and getting it published.
June was a devoted Christian. For many years, she belonged to the Christian Church before joining the Grace Methodist Church in Alamogordo. She had a keen sense of humor and was a devoted patriot of her city, state and nation. She was an active volunteer of several organizations, including Friends of the Library, Tularosa Basin Historical Society, Pan American, among others. Some of June's other accomplishments include expertise with cooking, quilting, sewing, and gardening.
A statement made by June several years ago was that her kids were the best in the world and that they took good care of her in her old age. She probably said that so that we would take good care of her, but we lovingly did because she said so. Anyone who knew June knows that is the truth. Also true is her jovial statement that, "she was happy to live long enough to be a bad influence on her children". She was so beloved by all of her family and they are so ever grateful to her for her love, guidance and teaching, although some of it was not always easy at the time. It is truly remarkable, all she did for us and opportunities that she made possible for us. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend, as well as a respected, admired and loved member of the Alamogordo community. She will remain a part of us forever and we will miss her so much.
June's family has everlasting appreciation to those who helped keep her at home during her last years. There are many, but we would especially like to thank Delia Almodovar, Hermalinda Christian, Maria Pena, Carol Paul, Trina Chanez, Rosalie Munoz, Connie Nipper and June's many loving friends. Her family also commends the fabulous staff at Ambercare for their expertise, kindness and support. Those from Ambercare who spent precious hours with her were Nichole, Alicia, Jennifer, Xochitl, Leslie and Chaplin Bruce. They all made this difficult time much easier.
Arrangements are being made by Alamogordo Funeral Home and their kind, patient, and respectful help has been very appreciated. June has chosen cremation and there will be a celebration of life for her in Alamogordo at a later date, which will be announced.
Memorial donations or gifts in June's honor may be made to the Alamogordo Public Library (contact Sharon Rowe, Librarian at 575-439-4140, 920 Oregon Ave) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at www/aspca.org.
