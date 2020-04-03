|
Jack Dempsey Brock
Alamogordo - Jack Dempsey Brock, 92, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, Pastor, teacher, counselor, and friend. He was born on October 13th, 1927 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Godly parents Charlie Brock and Bertha Hassle Brock. He was a fraternal twin and the youngest of 9 children.
The greatest accomplishment of Jack's life was his 70+ years of pastoring and teaching the Word of God. He was a traveling evangelist in his 20's and 30's leading many revivals around the country. He had an inspirational and contagious passion and relationship with Jesus. He would spend hours in prayer, talking to God and praying for others. He was sacrificially committed and supernaturally called to serve and reach people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. In 1973, Jack and his wife Sharon relocated to Alamogordo and founded Christ Community Church. He pastored and taught there up until a few weeks before he passed.
Jack attended Gallup high school where he was a star football player, winning 2 State Championships and only losing 1 game over the course of his high school football career.
At the age of 17, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy. During his military service, he was deployed to the Philippines and fought during WWII. Following his service to our country, he attended the University of New Mexico on a football scholarship, majoring in Biology. His most cherished college memories were playing football for the Lobos alongside his twin brother Gene Brock.
Jack later attended Southwestern Bible College in Waxahachie, Texas to study for the ministry.
Jack lived a full life and found so much joy along the journey. He enjoyed playing racquetball, skiing, scuba diving, fishing, piloting planes, hunting, building, playing the trumpet in a dance band and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Jack is survived by his wife Sharon Lee Brock of 46 years, son Bruce Brock and wife Kathy Brock, daughter Jaclyn Brock Poling and husband Jason Poling, and son Timothy Brock and wife Leann Brock. He has numerous wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and has left a beautiful legacy of faith and serving the Lord.
He was preceded in death by all 8 of his siblings, father, mother and son Brian Brock. Due to the current state of our world he will be buried with only immediate family present. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
One of Jack's favorite verses was 2nd Corinthians 5:8 which says, "To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord."
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020