Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Monte Vista Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Rickards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Douglas Rickards


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Douglas Rickards Obituary
Jack Douglas Rickards

Las Cruces - Jack Douglas Rickards, 72, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born in Salisbury, Maryland. April 8, 1947 to the late Robert and Mildred Rickards. He was married to Gayle Beth Rickards for 31 years, until her death in 1997.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1988. He retired as a SMSGT in Aircraft Electrical Systems Technician. He was deputy director at DynCorp and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Jack enjoyed traveling with his wife Cathy in their motor home and golfing. He also enjoyed spending time his children and grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his wife Cathy, Daughter Tammy and husband Kevin and their two children, daughter Jackie and her three children, son Michael and wife Kindra and their two children, step son Jamie and wife Gwynne and their two children, step son Mike and his four children, step daughter Tonya and husband Rick and their son.

Graveside with full Military Honors will be at Monte Vista Cemetery at 9 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now