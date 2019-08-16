|
|
Jack Douglas Rickards
Las Cruces - Jack Douglas Rickards, 72, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born in Salisbury, Maryland. April 8, 1947 to the late Robert and Mildred Rickards. He was married to Gayle Beth Rickards for 31 years, until her death in 1997.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1988. He retired as a SMSGT in Aircraft Electrical Systems Technician. He was deputy director at DynCorp and Lockheed Martin Corp.
Jack enjoyed traveling with his wife Cathy in their motor home and golfing. He also enjoyed spending time his children and grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his wife Cathy, Daughter Tammy and husband Kevin and their two children, daughter Jackie and her three children, son Michael and wife Kindra and their two children, step son Jamie and wife Gwynne and their two children, step son Mike and his four children, step daughter Tonya and husband Rick and their son.
Graveside with full Military Honors will be at Monte Vista Cemetery at 9 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019