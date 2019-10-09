|
Jacob Aaron Blackburn
Alamogordo - Jacob Aaron Blackburn, 20, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in a car accident on Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. The car accident was just that - an accident that makes no sense and has left many in sorrow.
Jacob was born on June 19, 1999 in Alamogordo, New Mexico, the son of Jennie Guthrie and Jerry Blackburn, Jr. Jacob graduated from Alamogordo High School in 2017 and joined the Air Force shortly after graduation. Jacob was an Airman 1st Class serving on active duty with the United States Air Force. Jacob was a member of the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron's "Dirt Boyz," a nickname given to airmen working in equipment and pavement shops.
Jacob was extremely loving, kindhearted, and levelheaded. Anyone who encountered him felt a sense of belonging and acceptance. He did not deserve to leave this world at such a young age.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Jennie Guthrie and Jerry Blackburn, Jr., and his siblings, Megan Goepfert and Rebekka Welch. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Mary Morgan, and his paternal grandfather, Jerry Blackburn, Sr. He is also survived by many friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a brother-in-law.
Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Scenic Chapel (formerly known as Hamilton O'Dell Funeral Home) in Alamogordo, New Mexico at 1334 North Scenic Drive. Visitation will take place at 9:00 a.m. with a service following at 10:00 a.m. Jacob was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan, so everyone is invited to wear Pittsburg Steelers apparel or black, yellow/gold, and white colors. Flowers are welcome; contributions may be sent to the funeral home named above.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Blackburn family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019