Jacquelyn Grace Hagee
Alamogordo - Jacquelyn Grace Hagee was born in Cox Canyon on November 26, 1927 to parents Gordon and Maude Culbertson. Deceased July 11, 2019.
On September 7, 1946 she married Bill Hagee and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage until his death.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Hagee, her parents, her brothers William and Robert Culbertson and her grandson Scott Hagee.
She is survived by her sons W.S. (Bill) Hagee (Vickie McKinzey) and Warren (Russ) Hagee, daughters Donna Clifford (Dennis) and Caryn (Carrie) Cooper (Ernie); grandchildren Stephanie Ware (George), Denny Clifford (Lucy), Rob Clifford (Christina), Jerry Clifford (Lisa), Tiffany Kendall (Steven), Curtis Cooper and Anthony Cooper; and great-grandchildren Alyx Hagee, Liam Ware, Dennis Clifford III (Kennedy Premachandra), Jonathan Clifford, Jacquelyn Clifford, Lucia Clifford, Robin Clifford, Wade Clifford, Dana Clifford, Kimberly Clifford, Jennifer Clifford, Dwight Kendall and Levi Kendall.
Grace was very active in her kids' lives. She was Den Mother with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and also a leader of Brownies and Girl Scouts, while her older children were members of these clubs. Her younger children enjoyed desert walks and horseback riding with her.
She enjoyed helping her local church by holding church offices and visiting prospective members. Her house became a home away from home for many service men from Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range. She would invite them home from church to feed them lunch and spend the afternoon. She also supported her husband in leading out in a small satellite church in Tularosa, New Mexico.
She had a tender heart and always wanted to help people in need. She worked with her church's community service to aid others less fortunate and would deliver food to their homes.
Her favorite hobby was riding horses, and was thrilled to have horses of her own, when she and her husband and younger children moved out to a small desert farm. She loved living out in the country, riding horses, learning about desert animals, taking walks and riding in the golf cart.
She was a loving wife and mother who made the choice to be a stay-at-home mom during her children's younger years. She went to work for the U.S. Forest Service first through the Older American Program and then was hired full-time in 1986. She worked as a Procurement Clerk for 23 years until her retirement at age 82 in 2009.
Grace is a breast-cancer survivor who beat the disease in the 1990s solely by changing her diet. Even after she went into remission, she continued to use the same diet and the cancer never came back. She was an inspiration at the local gym, exercising on her lunch hours into her 80's.
She always brought a smile to people's faces when she would tell them her favorite jokes. She made many friends over the years and enjoyed spending time with both family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of Grace's caregivers for the gentle, heartfelt support they have given over the last few years. Also, a special thank you to Pastor Chuck Workman for faithfully visiting Grace through her last years.
The honorary pallbearers are Erwin Johnson, John Cherry, Gary Siebel, Dwaynne Efird, Steve Clements, Bernie Burnett, John Klump, Charlie White and Tom Shipman.
The family would also like to thank the congregations of the Alamogordo and El Paso Seventh-day Adventist Churches for their generous and caring visits and spiritual support.
Flowers for Grace may be sent to the Alamogordo Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1000 S. Canyon Rd, Alamogordo, NM.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Grace's memory would be appreciated to the Alamogordo .
Please use the following acknowledgement address so the family can acknowledge the generosity of the donors: Hagee Family, 361 New Haven, El Paso, TX 79907.
The funeral services will be held at the Alamogordo Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1000 S. Canyon Road, Alamogordo, NM on Sunday, September 15 at 10:30am.
The Hagee family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
