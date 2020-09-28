1/1
James Bielmaier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Bielmaier

Tularosa - James Joseph Bielmaier, 90, of Tularosa, NM passed away peacefully at his home on September 23, 2020 with his family by his side.

James was born January 22, 1930 in Columbus, Nebraska to Frank J. Bielmaier and Leona Wiederhold Bielmaier.

James attended school in Carroll, IA and graduated from Carroll High School. After graduation he attended the Kansas City School of Watchmaking. In 1949 he passed the Iowa State Board of Watchmaking, being the youngest person to become a registered watchmaker. He practiced watchmaking in Iowa and Nebraska for 27 years. He took courses in gemology and became a gemologist.

A member of the Iowa Air National Guard, he was ordered for active duty with the United States Air Force in 1952. After 38 years of Service in the Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, he retired as Technical Sergeant. He was united in marriage on June 11, 1955 to Marianne Davis in Carroll, IA.

In 1968 he and his wife formed Jaymar Company in Webster City, IA. Specializing in custom engraving and the manufacture of trophies, awards, and ribbons.

James was one of the founders of the Iowa State Reserve Law Officers Association. He served as President 1976-1977. He continued as a life member. He was a reserve police law officer in Webster City, IA for 20 years, retiring as a Captain in 1987.

He was a current member of the American Legion and Air Force Sergeants Association. He was a former training officer and current member of the Jack Rabbit Flats Volunteer Fire Dept. in Tularosa, NM.

As an avid woodcarver, he started two clubs, one in Iowa and one in New Mexico. He taught many classes throughout the country while RV'ing full time with his wife for 8 years. Two of his favorite students were his daughter, Rachelle and granddaughter, Deanna. James was known for the hundreds and hundreds of hand carved angels and crosses he gave away too many people.

James is survived by his wife, Marianne; son, Bryce of Fraijanes, Guatemala, CA; daughters, Laurel Henry (Steve), of Iowa Falls, IA and Rachelle Simmons of Sebastian, FL.; two granddaughters, and 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Earl Bielmaier of Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Deanna Bahr-Latham and sister-in-law, Mary Pat Bielmaier.

He was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in Iowa.

He was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Holloman AFB and St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa. He was devoted to God and his family.

A Visitation will be held at 5:00 pm with Rosary at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church.

A Visitation will be held at 9:00 am with Rosary at 9:30 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 10:00 am with Father Marcel Okonkwo, Celebrant.

Graveside will be held at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Fort Stanton Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Steve Henry, Sean Roach, Tom Porter, Larry Cartwright, Andy Altamarino, and Abe Pino.

Honorary Pallbearers are David Bailey, Ray Telles and Tommy Coffin.

Family requests Mass Memorials in lieu of flowers.

The Bielmaier family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
may the lights and sirens of heaven lead you home to the big fire house where your brothers and sisters wait for you.
chris hibner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved