James Bielmaier
Tularosa - James Joseph Bielmaier, 90, of Tularosa, NM passed away peacefully at his home on September 23, 2020 with his family by his side.
James was born January 22, 1930 in Columbus, Nebraska to Frank J. Bielmaier and Leona Wiederhold Bielmaier.
James attended school in Carroll, IA and graduated from Carroll High School. After graduation he attended the Kansas City School of Watchmaking. In 1949 he passed the Iowa State Board of Watchmaking, being the youngest person to become a registered watchmaker. He practiced watchmaking in Iowa and Nebraska for 27 years. He took courses in gemology and became a gemologist.
A member of the Iowa Air National Guard, he was ordered for active duty with the United States Air Force in 1952. After 38 years of Service in the Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, he retired as Technical Sergeant. He was united in marriage on June 11, 1955 to Marianne Davis in Carroll, IA.
In 1968 he and his wife formed Jaymar Company in Webster City, IA. Specializing in custom engraving and the manufacture of trophies, awards, and ribbons.
James was one of the founders of the Iowa State Reserve Law Officers Association. He served as President 1976-1977. He continued as a life member. He was a reserve police law officer in Webster City, IA for 20 years, retiring as a Captain in 1987.
He was a current member of the American Legion and Air Force Sergeants Association. He was a former training officer and current member of the Jack Rabbit Flats Volunteer Fire Dept. in Tularosa, NM.
As an avid woodcarver, he started two clubs, one in Iowa and one in New Mexico. He taught many classes throughout the country while RV'ing full time with his wife for 8 years. Two of his favorite students were his daughter, Rachelle and granddaughter, Deanna. James was known for the hundreds and hundreds of hand carved angels and crosses he gave away too many people.
James is survived by his wife, Marianne; son, Bryce of Fraijanes, Guatemala, CA; daughters, Laurel Henry (Steve), of Iowa Falls, IA and Rachelle Simmons of Sebastian, FL.; two granddaughters, and 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Earl Bielmaier of Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Deanna Bahr-Latham and sister-in-law, Mary Pat Bielmaier.
He was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in Iowa.
He was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Holloman AFB and St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa. He was devoted to God and his family.
A Visitation will be held at 5:00 pm with Rosary at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church.
A Visitation will be held at 9:00 am with Rosary at 9:30 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 10:00 am with Father Marcel Okonkwo, Celebrant.
Graveside will be held at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Fort Stanton Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Steve Henry, Sean Roach, Tom Porter, Larry Cartwright, Andy Altamarino, and Abe Pino.
Honorary Pallbearers are David Bailey, Ray Telles and Tommy Coffin.
Family requests Mass Memorials in lieu of flowers.
The Bielmaier family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.