|
|
James Sandoval
Alamogordo - James Sandoval, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in his home. He was born on June 3, 1940 in Pueblo, Colorado to Zostenes and Ida Archuleta Sandoval.
He was the beloved husband of Rosana Sandoval, loving father of Priscilla Trillo and Stephanie Ramirez, and most of all, an amazing grandfather to Angel Herman Sandoval and Shaila Amaya Trillo.
Survivors also include many, but he was always proud to call on his father and mother-in-law Francisco and Maria G. Aguilar, and last but not least, his trusted and devoted son-in-law, Jose Antonio Trillo. He was loved by many; his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Herman Sandoval; mother, Ida Sandoval; father, Zostenes Sandoval.
James was a 1998 graduate of New Mexico State University and served in the Vietnam War, where he was medically discharged. He was recognized with many awards, such as the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign 1960, Good Conduct Medal, Gallantry Cross, and Expert Infantryman's Badge.
After his retirement from the Army, he decided to work for New Mexico Human Services Department Income Support Division, in which he retired after 15 years. James was such a hard worker. He also worked at the NCO Club and the commissary at Holloman Air Force Base. After many years of work, he decided to retire and dedicate his life to his family.
James had many hobbies. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching movies, playing pool, and most of all he loved his horse races and casino.
Those who knew him, will never forget his bright smile and his love for his family and friends. James fought like a warrior for many years, and he is now at peace.
The family will greet friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Alamogordo Funeral Home on First St. in Alamogordo. The funeral service for James will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 705 Delaware Ave. in Alamogordo. A graveside service will follow from 11:30-12:00, where he will be honored as a veteran.
Should friends and family desire, contributions may be made at First Convenience Bank, account # 602633364.
The Sandoval family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home to conduct the services.
To sign the online guest book, please visit alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 12, 2019