James Snyder
Alamogordo - James Allen Snyder, 83, dearly loved Daddy, Stepdad, Grandad, and Great Grandfather, passed away on February 20, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on April 15, 1935 in Des Moines, IA to Byard and Opal (Sheaffer) Snyder who were farmers in a small rural community near Des Moines.
In 1946, his family moved to Chicago, where his father attended Bethany Theological Seminary and upon graduation, the family was assigned to a Brethren church in North Dakota. Jim graduated from high school in Leeds, ND, and then attended and graduated from McPherson College in McPherson, KS in 1957. After 6 years in sales, including pharmaceutical dental products, he attended and graduated from Baylor Dental School in Dallas, TX in 1967. He practiced dentistry in Alamogordo from 1967 to the time of his retirement in 2002. Jim was active in the Rotary Club for many years starting in the mid 1960's. He was a member of the Roswell Club, the White Sands Club and the Alamogordo Club. In 1988, he received the Paul Harris Fellow award. Jim loved the mountains and desert of New Mexico and was an avid outdoorsman. During the 52 years he lived in Alamogordo, his hobbies included backpacking, snow skiing, flying gliders, fishing, and riding motorcycles.
Jim is survived by two daughters, Debra Lyn Farrelly (husband Jim) of Indianapolis, IN and Susan Throckmorton of Albuquerque; brother, Gene Snyder of Kerrville, TX; stepson and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Carol Haddock of Alamogordo; five grandchildren including Rob Farrelly of Atlanta, GA, David Haddock of Gilbert, AZ, John Farrelly of West Lafayette, IN, Paige Throckmorton of Austin, TX, and Amanda Welles of Dallas, TX; and four great grandchildren, Wayne and Logan Haddock, and Rosalie and Madelyn Farrelly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Byard Snyder, his mother, Opal Snyder, his stepson, Chuck Haddock, and his wife of 44 years, Peggy V. Snyder.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Hamilton O'Dell Funeral Home on 1st Street in Alamogordo on March 28, 2019 at 1:30PM. Friends are encouraged to come and share stories about their time with Jim.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019