Dr. James (Doc) Stephenson



Alamogordo - James "Doc" Stephenson, 90, passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family, September 1, 2020 at his residence in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born July 12, 1930 in Burlington, IA to parents William Stephenson and Effie Stephenson (Brown).



Doc graduated from Lincoln High School, Burlington, IA class of 1947 at the age of 16. Following graduation, he served in the US Marine Corps and then was a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic.



Jim married Donna Jean Swafford on June 19, 1954 and they were married until her passing in 1997. Doc was a Doctor of Chiropractic for 30 years, an Independent Mary Kay Beauty Consultant, and the owner of JWS Enterprises Lawn and Landscaping.



Jim was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Eagles Lodge and the President of the New Mexico Board of Examiners.



Doc was proceeded in death by both parents, wife Donna (Swafford) Stephenson, son James David Stephenson; two sisters, Virginia Gantz and Barbara Brunken.



Jim is survived by one daughter, Sandra (Mark) Goga; son, Bradley (Michele) Stephenson; one sister, Janette Wunderlich; one brother-in-law, David Swafford and grandchildren, James Richard, Amy (Lebron) Little, Justin (Kelly) Stephenson, Wess (Casey) Stephenson and Rachel (Charles) Chesbro; 9 Great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild.



A celebration of Doc's life will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at The Worship Center, 801 E 10th Alamogordo, New Mexico. Service to be presided over by Pastor Jeff Sowers.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Worship Center, 801 E 10th Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310.



The Stephenson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of The Scenic Chapel Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.









