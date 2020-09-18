James "Jimmy" William Cummings



Alamogordo - On Saturday August 15, 2020 at the age of 82, James William Cummings passed away at his home in Alamogordo, New Mexico surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy was born to Gerald and Frances Cummings on October 21, 1937. He was the second of three boys; David the oldest and Harry the youngest. Jimmy grew up in Alamogordo and graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1956. After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles, California to attend Northrop Institute of Technology where he received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1967. While attending Northrop, he was hired by North American Aviation/Rockwell International ,where he worked on both the Apollo and the Space Shuttle programs. During this time he met Kathleen Newman. They married in 1964 and had two daughters; Erin Cummings Brewster and Kristy Cummings Coffman. In 1982 Jimmy returned home to Alamogordo and began working at Holloman Airforce Base where he worked at the high speed test track until his retirement in 2002. After retiring he enjoyed working on his classic cars as well as collecting guns that were historically significant. He also enjoyed the extra time to explore his home state and its rich history and unique landmarks. Jimmy was known for his friendly nature, generosity, warm smile, and his amazing Mexian food that he loved to share with friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his father Gerry, mother Frances, younger brother Harry "Fuzzy", and granddaughter Hannah Rose. Along with his daughters Erin and Kristy, he is survived by two son-in-laws (Loren and Reid), four granddaughters (Jessica, Lindsey, Natalie, and Faith), his oldest brother Dave, three nieces (Cathy, Julie, and Erica) and two nephews (Chris and Erik). A private memorial was held in Sunspot on Sunday September 6th. A mass will be held in his memory on Saturday September 26, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church in La Luz. Jimmy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.









