Janel Duane (Fambrough) Hill

Janel Duane (Fambrough) Hill Obituary
Janel Duane (Fambrough) Hill

Janel Duane (Fambrough) Hill passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, in Nashville, TN. She was born in Lovington, NM, to Harvey and Katheryn Fambrough on November 12, 1944. She is preceded in death by both parents and her siblings: Ray Fambrough and Lois (Fambrough) Herring, both of Artesia, NM, and Preston Fambrough of Hobbs. She is also preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, James Lee Hill, of Portales NM. Janel is survived by her children, John (Susie) Hill of Nashville, TN, and Debra (Ben) Santos of Bowie, MD, and her grandson, Colton Hill, of Knox, Indiana.

Janel came from blue-collar hardworking parents who passed along the values of family, work, persistence, and a wry southwest sense of humor. She grew up in and graduated high school from Tularosa, NM, where she was the Rose Festival Queen in 1962. Janel worked a variety of jobs in her life which included stints at Holloman Air Force Base and the Roosevelt County Extension office, but she was certainly in her element as an astute entrepreneur. She sold Avon, co-owned the Casa de Cosas gift shop in La Luz, and later owned the Gift Boutique in Portales. Janel and her husband Jim also owned Don Diego's restaurant as well as the Powerline electric company in Portales. When she wasn't busy helping to manage a power company or run a restaurant, she toured the surrounding areas in the family's country and western dance band, "Hill Country". When the band lost a drummer, Janel taught herself to play and became the drummer. That was Janel: find a problem, solve a problem - and if all else fails, do it yourself.

Janel loved listening and dancing to country music, watching old westerns, catching a Yankees game on TV, and was a die-hard Elvis fan. She also loved peanut butter crackers, Fritos and anything else salty - or a good hamburger! She was always writing newsletters on the various family ventures and even joked that one day she would be in charge of newsletters in Heaven. But as busy as she was, Janel always found time to lend a hand to family or friends when they needed help.

She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, work ethic, business sense, and her devotion to family. A memorial service will be held December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the University Baptist Church in Portales, NM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
