|
|
Janice Jeter
Alamogordo - Janice Ellen Jeter (71) peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Libertyville, Illinois. Janice was born on July 17, 1948 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Jerold and Jewel Yates.
She was a graduate of Alamogordo Senior High School. She married Ronald Jeter on September 19, 1969 at Grace United Methodist Church, and they were co-owners of The Ink Well, Inc., retiring in 2009. Community was very important to Janice and she participated in many committees, boards, organizations, and clubs. She wanted her community to be its best and was happy to pitch in and help whenever needed. Janice was an Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce member for many years. She was an Ambassador with the Chamber and was the first second-generation President of the Board of Directors in 2000-2001. Janice also was also a recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award for the Chamber in 2007. She was a member of the White Sands Rotary Club International for 26 years and held many offices including president in 1996-1997. Jan was awarded the Professional Person of the Year by the Rotary Club twice during her membership. Janice was a member of the Preceptor Alpha Pi Sorority. She was awarded Sweetheart/Girl of the Year in 2018 and truly loved all her sisters. Friends and family alike will miss her "can do" attitude, her warm, affectionate manner, and most of all her amazing hugs.
Survivors include her daughter Susan Hutson (Joe) of Lake Villa, IL; brother John Yates (Sky) of Longmont, CO; four grandchildren Chezerea Ortiz of Albuquerque, NM, Marcus Ortiz of Grayslake, IL, Shaye and Ashley Hutson of Lake Villa, IL; her sister-in-law Kathleen Jeter; nieces Amy Rivers (Allen Stenger) and Cameron Rambo (Josh); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter, Tiffany Ortiz.
Due to the current situation, and CDC recommendations for public gatherings, services will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to: Rotary Club International, or Platelet Disorder Support Association.
The Jeter family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 8 to May 10, 2020