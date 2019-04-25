|
Alamogordo - Jason Nix, 40
Jason Nix, 40, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was born on January 25, 1979 in Ruidoso, New Mexico to Matthew Nix and Dian Brown Nix. Jason was well known for his sense of humor and big heart and was loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his parents, Matthew and Dian Nix; son, Kyler Dane; sister, Jayme (Wade) Quilter; niece, Dylan Elizabeth Quilter and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walt and Betty Nix; Robert and Jerry Brown.
The memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Assembly Worship Center with Pastor Justin Crispin officiating.
The Nix family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
