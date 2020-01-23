|
Jeanne Brantley
Alamogordo - Jeanne Brantley of Alamogordo died at the age of 94 years in the early morning of January 10, 2020. Her family and friends mourn her passing and honor her life.
Norma Jeanne Shepherd ("Jeanne") was born in Mena, Arkansas, on November 22, 1925. Her father, John Shepherd, served in the United States Army in World War I. Shortly after returning from the war, he married Ellie Head, Jeanne's mother. When Jeanne was a teenager, her family, including her brother (John "Cotton" Shepherd) and her sisters (Nyla, Ruth, and Betty Shepherd), moved to Mayhill, where she met her future husband, Preston Brantley. They married in 1942 and resided on a ranch in the Sacramento mountains that had been homesteaded by Preston's great-grandfather in 1885.
Preston and Jeanne moved to California during World War II, where Preston helped build Douglas Dauntless Dive Bombers, returning to the Mayhill ranch in 1943. In 1947, they moved to Alamogordo. Preston established a building contracting business, while Jeanne owned and operated a women's clothing store and assisted in managing Preston's building business. Preston built, and Jeanne managed two motels, the Aspen Motel in Cloudcroft and the Satellite Inn in Alamogordo. They also ran a cattle herd near Pinon, maintaining their connection to ranching and the
Sacramento Mountains.
Survivors include a sister, Betty Rice of Poteau, Oklahoma; a daughter, Judy Harris (Bob) of Albuquerque; twin sons, Darrell Brantley (Linda) of Las Cruces; Gerald Brantley (Sherry) of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Gant (Ann) of Seattle, Washington; Kimberlee Atmar (Walter) of Santa Teresa; Kyle Brantley (Kristina) of Las Cruces; two great-grandsons, Chant Gant (Jessica) of Seattle, Washington; Tristen Gant of King George, Virginia; a great-granddaughter, Scout Gant of King George, Virginia; a nephew, Hugh Rice (Pam) of Stigler, Oklahoma; two nieces, Yvonne Ramos (Tito) of Palacios, Texas; and Nadalyn Jaeger (Lloyd ) of Poteau, Oklahoma; a nephew-in-law, David Brantley (Wendy) of San Antonio, Texas; two nieces-in-law, Marlene Brantley of Grand Junction, Colorado; and Ruth Vanerka (Robert) of Palm Bay, Florida.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Cotton Shepherd, and sisters Ruth Dulock and Nyla Shepherd.
In addition to raising a daughter and twin boys, Jeanne adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Alamogordo Christian Church and remained active in the Democratic Party until near the end of her life.
Having learned to rely on and love quarter horses from her time on the ranch, Jeanne was a lifetime member of the American
Quarter Horse Association. She and Preston bred and trained Kate's Native Emperor ("Kate"), a beautiful sorrel filly who bested all the colts at the Santa Fe Downs in 1991. An avid reader, Jeanne enjoyed novels, history, and poetry. She also wrote poetry. New Mexico Magazine published her poem "Subject for a Poem". Jeanne also painted beautiful New Mexico landscapes for her children and grandchildren.
The plaques, the poems, the paintings, the pictures, they survive. We cherish them because we know that there is now a great unbreachable gulf between us and her beautiful smile, her loving touch. We treasure the memories and grieve for our loss.
Funeral services are Saturday, February 1st, at 10 a.m. at Scenic Chapel in Alamogordo. Eddie Coleman of the Mayhill Church of Christ will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mayhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alamo Senior Center, 2201 Puerto Rico Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Scenic Chapel, formerly Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home, to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020