Jenny Fay Addington
Alamogordo - Jenny Fay Addington, age 78, of Alamogordo, went to join her loving husband Jerry and our Lord and Savior on July 28, 2020. Cremation is being handled through Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service for Jenny, Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00am at Mountain View Church, 1300 Cuba Ave, Alamogordo, NM.
Jenny was born to the late Ervin and Ella Mae (Sullivan) Woods on December 22, 1941 in Las Cruces, NM. She married Jerry Addington on November 23, 1957 and then moved to Alamogordo in 1968. Her life was dedicated to caring for her family-kids, grandkids, husband. Jenny enjoyed spending time with family and friends, always sharing a joke and a smile to lighten other's burden.
Jenny was preceded in death by Jerry, her husband of 62 years, her parents, six brothers-Roy Ervin, James Troy, Jesse Kenneth, Clyde Ray, Benny Ray and Bobby Woods and 5 sisters-Mildred Emily Kinsey, Eula May Bragg, Billie Addington, Linda Collins, Sharon Prior.
Jenny is survived by her son and daughter-in-law-Jerry Keith and Dodie Addington of La Luz, daughter and son-in-law- Kerry and Mark Bolin of Alamogordo, and son and daughter-in-law- Kelly and Judy Addington of Loveland Colorado and her dear niece, Terry Ragland of Alamogordo. She is also survived by 11 Grandchildren-Eli Addington, Elaine Addington, Delbert Lucero and his wife Sefora, Adrianna Addington, Kyla Couch and her husband Chris, Tyler Bolin and his wife Nycole, Kyndal Holt and her husband Jason, Jeffrey Addington, Alyssa Arends and her husband Adam, Ashley Wartella and her husband AJ, and Megan Guild. Jenny is also survived by 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jenny's family would like to thank Pastor Anthony Torres and our Mountain View Church family, GCRMC providers and staff, and Alamogordo Funeral Home staff for their compassionate care, support and prayers during this time.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.