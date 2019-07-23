|
Jerome (Bing) France
Alamogordo - Jerome (Bing) France, 83
July 17, 1936 ~ July 17, 2019
Jerome (Bing) was born in Mapleton, Pennsylvania. He moved to New Mexico with his family at a young age because his father was a Presbyterian minister. Bing graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1955. He worked most of his life as a delivery driver for several different companies throughout Alamogordo.
Bing was a member of the Alamogordo Evening Lions Club during the 70's and 80's. During that time, he was named "Most Courteous Employee" twice.
Bing was preceded in death by his father, Curtis France; brother, Jim France; mother, Thelma France; and sister, Patricia France, all of Alamogordo. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joyce France; 2 stepchildren, Travis Wade and Shirley Wade; and his close companion, Patches the cat. Bing was well known and well liked in Alamogordo and will be missed by many.
Bing met his wife when both were learning how to square dance. The first time they stayed out late, Bing was met at home, at the age of 50, by his mother and sister. They were wondering why he was coming home so late. He didn't do those things until he started dating this wild divorcee. They dated for a year before Bing asked her to marry him, to which she said "no." He waited a few weeks and asked again and this time she said "yes!"
During their marriage, they took many trips including the Petrified Forest, Grand Canyon, Custer Battlefield, and Wyoming. Bing enjoyed bowling, but his favorite way to pass the time was golf. And, of course, they continued to dance. They always enjoyed pets and many Alamogordoans may remember seeing Bing walking his Great Dane Dane Dusty.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service for Jerome France will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kitty City, 560 Danley Rd. Alamogordo, NM 88310 (575)430-6013, in memory of Bing and Patches France.
The France family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019