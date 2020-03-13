|
Jerrie Stevens
Alamogordo - Jerrie A. Stevens Obituary
Heaven welcomed a new angel, Jerrie A. Stevens, 93 1/2 years young, on March 9, 2020. She had been residing in Albuquerque, NM near her daughter and family, due to her advanced age, but always considered Alamogordo and the Tularosa Basin her home.
She was the daughter of Thelma and railroader, John Robert, was born in Clovis, NM, in 1926 and she was a member of the Clovis Church of Christ. After high school, she worked as a switchboard operator and supervisor for Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Clovis for 10 years in the 40s-50s.
In 1956, Jerrie and her husband Dale, relocated to Alamogordo establishing a lifelong love of the Alamogordo community. She was a 59 year resident of Alamogordo and proud member of the Cuba Ave. Church of Christ.
Jerrie was the quintessential entrepreneur as a young widow with 2 small daughters, creating the Alamogordo Welcome Hostess business through the local Chamber of Commerce welcoming new residents to the community. She also worked for Dunn and Bradstreet as a credit rater. Jerrie was the manager of Sweetbriar Dress Shop on New York Ave. for many years, organizing and emceeing style shows for community events. Jerrie had a passion and talent for coordinating wardrobes for proms, weddings and special events. Her clientele list included the wives of base dignitaries and NM governor's first lady. Her store was honored with top ratings for total retail sales for the state of NM for many years. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Alamogordo Downtown Merchants Association, Jr. Women Club, Eastern Star, and HAFB Officers' Wives Club. She was hostess to many civic and community events in her homes in Alamogordo and Cloudcroft. Jerrie generously supported many AHS events and local Miss New Mexico and Miss America pageants.
After retirement, Jerrie and her husband, Bill, enjoyed traveling, volunteering at the HAFB Pharmacy and many afternoons spent playing pinochle with friends.
Jerrie was preceded in death by two loving husbands, Dale Lee Sherwood and William A. Stevens. She was a dedicated mother, grand and great-grandmother and is survived by two daughters; Sandye Abbate and husband David; Stacye Farmer and husband Michael and her grandchildren; Jeff Abbate and wife Laurie, Scott Abbate and wife Brittany, Kellye Priestly and husband Kevin, and Brian Philpot and girlfriend Elaine. She was the proud great-grandmother to Oliver and Evan Priestly and Addison Abbate and baby brother arriving shortly.
Jerrie cherished her family and instilled strong values in her children and grandchildren that have served them well. She was the matriarch of our family and will be dearly missed, but forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held at the Church of Christ at 1300 Cuba Avenue in Alamogordo, NM on March 21st at 1:00 pm with her service to follow at 2:00 pm.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020