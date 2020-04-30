|
Jerry Chisum
Alamogordo - Jerry Donald Chisum, 86, of Alamogordo, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was born on October 2, 1933 in Miami, Texas to Fred and Mary Belle (Turcotte) Chisum.
Jerry came to Alamogordo in November of 1982 where he resided until his death.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Chisum; his two sons, Danny Chisum and his wife Jan and Bradley Chisum and his wife Deanna. Jerry had five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Chisum and his mother, Mary Belle Chisum.
Cremation will take place. No services are planned at this time.
The Chisum family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
