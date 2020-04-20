|
Jesus Holguin
Alamogordo - Jesus Noriega Holguin, 78, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on January 9, 1942 in Juarez, Mexico to Roberto and Agustina (Noriega) Holguin.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Estella Holguin; two daughters, Mary Preciado and Sylvia Holguin; two sons, Jesus Holguin, Jr. and Gilbert Holguin; grandchildren, Jessica Kruszewski, Matthew Preciado, Mario Holguin, Andrew Holguin, Teresa Holguin, Gilbert Jr. Holguin, Santiago Holguin, Robert Holguin, Merisa Salas, and Anthony Holguin; and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Agustina Holguin and father, Roberto Holguin.
Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Robert Holguin, Matthew Preciado, Anthony Holguin, Zygmunt Kruszewski, Andrew Holguin, and Gilbert Holguin.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Estella Holguin.
The Holguin family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020