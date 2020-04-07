Resources
Alamogordo, NM - Jill Margaret Davis born 6 January 1957 in Fort Lawton Army Hospital, Seattle Washington, left here to be with Jesus 5 April 2020.

Jill is survived by her daughter, Rylee Niou Davis, Alamogordo; her parents, Dave and Lucille Davis, Alamogordo; her brother, Lee Davis of Riverside, California; and BFFs, Mylinda Powell and Naomi Yarborough, Alamogordo.

Following graduation from Radford High School, Honolulu, Hawaii, Jill lived in Nebraska, California, South Carolina, Florida and moved to Alamogordo in 1986. Jill worshipped faithfully with her family at Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA).

In lieu of flowers, we know Jill would be pleased with donations to Southern New Mexico Outreach, Inc (Pregnancy Help Center) in her name.

The Davis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
