|
|
Jim L Coody
Alamogordo - Jim L. Coody passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Ada, Oklahoma on March 22, 1940 to Charles and Geneva Coody.
Jim grew up in Ada, Oklahoma on the family dairy until moving to Alamogordo, New Mexico his junior year of high school, where he was very active in sports. Following high school, he attended and played football for West Texas State University. He graduated with a Bachelors in Business from New Mexico State University.
He had a long career in the insurance industry and then retired to become an active rancher in New Mexico, then later Barry, TX.
He was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed being outside, working on projects, fishing, and watching football. He was a devout Christian and an active member of the Lone Star Cowboy Church of Navarro County. Above all, he was best known for his continual pranks and sense of humor.
While in Alamogordo, he met the love of his life, Martha Jean. They married December 22, 1962. They had three children, Kathy, David and Jesse.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Geneva Coody, his brother Charles F. Coody Jr., and his son Jesse Coody.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha, his brother Carl Coody and wife Francis, sister-in-law Thelma Coody; his children Kathy Coody, David Coody and wife Christena, and daughter-law Lisa Coody; his grandchildren Megan and husband Patrick, Sue and husband Blake, Kelsey and husband Kyle, Paige, Doss, Jace and Stephanie; his great-grandchildren Brody, Jaci, Jessie, and Asher.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Lone Star Cowboy Church of Navarro County, followed by the funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Burial service will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, New Mexico on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 p.m.
The Coody family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019