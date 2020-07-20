Jimmy Stanfill, Sr.
Alamogordo - Jimmy H. Stanfill, Sr. passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Alamogordo. He was born on January 22,1944 in Nashville, Tennessee to Guy and Ruth Stanfill.
Jimmy grew up in Decaturville, Tennessee, graduating in 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966, which included a tour of Vietnam. He then worked for Texaco, Inc. (Shelby Miller), until 1992 when he went to work as a heavy equipment operator for the Lincoln National Forest in Alamogordo. He retired from the Forest Service in 2007 when he had a massive stroke. He was a life time member of the local VFW and Eagles club. Jimmy fought his medical problems for 13 years until the Lord said he had had enough pain, and it was time for him to go home.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol, of the family home; two sons, Jimmy H. Stanfill Jr. and his wife Christine and Steven Stanfill of Honolulu, Hawaii; one grandson, Jimmy H. Stanfill III and partner Kirstie; 2 great-grand daughters, Jacey and Stacey; one sister, Martha Jean Culp and her husband, Bobby, of Decaturville, Tennessee. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Ruth Stanfill, 3 brothers, MaxRay, Bobby and Ricky and 1 sister, Peggy. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Tom and Barbara Irvine and brother-in-law Bill Irvine.
Due to the pandemic, no services are planned at this time. When things are better, Jimmy will be buried with his family in Decaturville, Tennessee.
The Stanfill family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.