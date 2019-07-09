|
|
Jo Ann (Johnson) Chambless
- - Jo Ann (Johnson) Chambless went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 3, 2019. Services will be held in Lefors, Texas with Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors. Services pending.
Mrs. Chambless was born on July 15, 1928 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ben and Elma Johnson. Her step- father was George William (Bill) Hesse whom she referred to as her daddy. She married Morris Kent Chambless on July 25, 1948. Before moving to Ruidoso, she was an active member and Sunday school president of the First Methodist Church in Ardmore, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and a member of the Cowboy Church in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She was also a member of Cowbells in Hobbs New Mexico and Red Hats in Marble Falls, Texas and Ruidoso, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joe David Chambless February 2018 and her husband of 70 years, Morris Kent Chambless in February 2019. Survivors include three children and their spouses, Bill and Chrissie Chambless (Marble Falls, Texas), Melisa and Miles Walston (Alamogordo, New Mexico) and Marty and Janie Chambless (Kingsland, Texas); four grandchildren Kent Chambless, Donnie Chambless, Jacque Ballew, and Jared Chambless; six great grandchildren, Chance, Caleb, Madison, Hana, Lily, Hannah.
The family wishes to thank Goodlife Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ruidoso, NM and Encompass/Hospice Care for their thoughtful loving care of Mom.
Direct Cremation will take place under the care of PCS Direct Cremation Services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.cremation-pcs.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 9, 2019