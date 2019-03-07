Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Jodi Barr Black Obituary
Jodi Barr Black

Silver City - July 14, 1965 - February 24, 2019

Jodi Black, formerly of Morenci, AZ entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the University Medical Center in El Paso, TX. Jodi was 53.

Jodi was employed with Freeport Mason as a safety inspector for 27 years for the mines in Morenci, AZ then in Silver City, NM.

She is survived by her father Don Black of Alamogordo, NM, son's Steven Don Black of Morenci, AZ and Cameron Peeler of Phoenix, AZ, sister's Donee' Stewart (Hawk) of Dittmer, MS, and Blair Black of Alamogordo, NM, Uncle Milton Black of Rio Rancho, NM, Aunts Patsy Warden of Tularosa, NM, and Tommie Allen of Corona, NM.

She was also survived by nieces Melissa Lurtz, Alisa Black, Maci Black and nephews Sterling Black and Jeffery Strong. She was proceeded in death by her mother Danielle Black of Dittmer MS, grandson Demetrius Black of Morenci AZ, an Uncle, Bill Black of Alamogordo, NM and paternal grandparents Jodi & Ethel Black of Alamogordo, NM. Jodi was loved very much and will be dearly missed. Memorial graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 12:00 noon in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
