1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alamogordo - Oct. 25, 1928 - Mar. 8, 2019

Long time Alamogordo resident Joe M. Jones passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday afternoon, Mar. 8, 2019, after a long illness. Joe was born on Oct. 25, 1928, in San Angelo, Texas and served in both the U.S. Navy after World War II and in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Joe worked at Holloman Air Force Base as a civilian and retired after over 20 years of service. Prior to moving to Alamogordo he was an air traffic controller and crop duster pilot in Texas and Arizona. His interests included Southwest history, gold and silver mining, inventing and building mining equipment, metal detecting, small engine mechanics, and woodworking. He was married 62 years to Elizabeth M. Jones, who preceded him in death in 2015 and is survived by their four children: Matthew, Joe, Luke, and Vince. Joe and Vince both live in Alamogordo, Matthew in North Carolina and Luke in Alaska. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Levi, Christopher, and Jennifer in North Carolina, Hannah in Colorado, and Neil and Iris in Alaska as well as six great-grandchildren: Eric, Dylan, Narianna, Teresa, Dora, and Jupiter, all in North Carolina. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Fowler Jones and his mother Florence Short Self. In accordance with his wishes, the family will hold a memorial service later this spring. Please visit the online guestbook at www.alamogordonews.com
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
