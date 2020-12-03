Joe Wolfe
Alamogordo - Joe A. Wolfe, 91, went home to his Lord on November 17, 2020. He was born to Joseph John Wolfe and Daisy Hester Wolfe of Minneapolis, Kansas on January 16, 1929.
Joe graduated from Minneapolis High School in 1946. While in his Senior year in high School he started working in the local dry cleaning store, learning the dry cleaning business. He spent 3 years in the Army, including 18 months in Korea, serving his country. When he returned to Kansas he began to realize his need of a Savior and sought out the local Baptist Church where the heard the Gospel. Some weeks later he repented of his sins and confessed Christ as Savior and Lord of his life. He was mentored in his young Christian life by his Pastor and a dear deacon friend.
He felt the call of God on his life for the ministry and enrolled in Briercrest Bible Institute in Saskatchewan, Canada in the fall of 1956. There he met Dorothy Magnus who enrolled that same year. They took a number of courses together. In April 1956 they graduated, Joe from the Pastoral course and Dorothy from the Christian Education course. They were married that same year on August 22 and Joe accepted the call to pastor a rural church in the Sand Hills of Nebraska.
Together Joe and Dorothy served their Lord in five states leading and planting churches. Joe was instrumental in the starting of three churches. He would begin with approximately five families and worked with them to establish a Gospel preaching church. Then he would move on and repeat the procedure elsewhere. He also served several established churches.
Joe served his Lord, preaching and teaching the whole counsel of God through his expository preaching, for well over 50 years. Even in retirement he filled pulpits and taught Bible studies as needed. He will be truly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, his son Darrell Wolfe, and his beloved Dorothy. He is survived by his younger sister Doris (John) Thompson, daughter-in-law Kristi Wolfe, three grandchildren Stormy Lee Simmons, Summer Marie Wolfe, Joseph Gage Wolfe, and eight great-grandchildren. He will also be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, friends, and "spiritual" children throughout the world.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, attendance at the grave site is limited to 5 people. With God's will, a Memorial Service will be held in late spring or summer 2021 when friends and family can gather safely. Joe has claimed John 17:4b as his verse. "...I have finished the work which you have given me to do."
