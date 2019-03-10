|
|
John Charles DeRoy
Alamogordo - John Charles DeRoy, 61, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born to parents Robert and Betty DeRoy, on October 21, 1957, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. After graduating from Alamogordo High School, John worked as a custodian at the airport. It was apparent he was a very skilled young man and was moved to facility maintenance, later becoming a journeyman electrician. Eventually John was promoted and served as Facility Maintenance Manager for the City of Alamogordo, retiring after 27 years of service. He also owned and operated his own business, Horizon Electric, beginning in 1988.
He married the love of his life, Ann Katrina DeRoy, in 1983, who survives him. John is also survived by daughter Elisabeth Kunihiro and husband David, Erin McGuire and husband Michael, as well as six grandchildren: Kendall, Katelyn, Jonathan, Kylie, Hannah, and Luke. He is also survived by 12 brothers and sisters: Marlene Tejchma, Joan DeRoy-Whetson, Mary Quirring, Patty Brown, Cathy DeRoy, Barbara Hegstad, Carol Castaldi, Robert DeRoy, David DeRoy, Joseph DeRoy, Linda Grimes, and Mark DeRoy.
John was one of thirteen children. He grew up knowing hard work and the value of ethical behavior, always putting others before himself. He loved deeply and fought hard for what he believed in. John donated his time and talents for decades supplying electrical needs for new homes with Habitat for Humanity, as well as drumming for Elements of Grace Praise Team at the Holloman Air Force Base Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, reception to follow. The family is asking in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alamogordo Police Department K-9 unit.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019